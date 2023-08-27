Harris County MUD 46 under boil water advisory until further notice due to several main breaks

Wondering what you need to do during a boil water notice? We've got you covered.

The extreme drought conditions in the Houston-area were the reported cause of three main breaks

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A boil water notice was issued for Harris County MUD District 46 residents early Saturday morning.

According to the district, the precautionary boil notice is in effect due to three water main breaks and the extreme drought conditions the Houston area has seen.

Residents in the area might be experiencing low water pressure or temporary water loss.

Officials ensure that the repairs are quickly being done but extend the boil order until further notice, after previously stating that it would be lifted by 6 p.m. Saturday.

Here's what to do if your area is under a boil water notice:

Please do not drink your tap water. To ensure your tap water is safe for drinking, bring it to a rolling boil for at least one minute. LET COOL BEFORE DRINKING.

After boiling your water, store it in the refrigerator for drinking.

If you have a water filter, don't assume that you don't need to boil your drinking water. Most common water filters are incapable of removing microorganisms.

Don't let your pets drink your contaminated water; give them clean, cooled boiled water.

If using water to treat minor injuries, boil the water and wait for it to cool first.

Be careful not to swallow shower or bath water.

Use bottled or cooled boiled water for everything in your household, including doing your teeth, making ice, washing salad items, and bathing.

Cook and prepare food using boiled and cooled water.

Disinfect food contact surfaces and dishes with tap water containing a teaspoon of bleach per gallon.