Inmates are being deprived of mattresses at the Harris County Jail, new inspection report says

A new inspection report highlights more violations at the Harris County Jail, including allegations that inmates are being deprived of mattresses.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are more problems at the Harris County Jail. Eyewitness News has been reporting about compliance issues for years, including a lack of proper staffing.

Now, an inspection report issued back on April 10 states that incarcerated people at the Harris County Jail were deprived of mattresses.

According to state code, inmates may be deprived of clothing or bedding if they destroy those items. The Commission said it reviewed a video of Harris County staff entering a housing unit and removing mattresses without disciplinary due process.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office runs the jail.

"The incident related to the 4D1-1 Housing Unit was a search for contraband and not punitive in nature. The Harris County Sheriff's Office strives to provide all of the basic needs of those in our care and custody and to maintain the safety of the jail by ensuring a safe and drug-free environment," an HCSO representative said.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards released the following statement in regard to the mattress issue:

"This deficiency should easily be corrected. Due process is required in the minimum standards prior to the deprivation of clothing or bedding. However, inmates who destroy bedding or clothing may be deprived of such items through a disciplinary process. If due process is not followed in the disciplinary process, it could become a serious problem. It is crucial to ensure that all inmates receive a fair and impartial hearing before their rights are deprived. Failure to do so can lead to unfair treatment and potential legal consequences. To address this deficiency, it is important to establish clear guidelines and procedures for the disciplinary process. This includes providing written notice to the inmate outlining the charges against them and the date and time of the hearing. The inmate should have the opportunity to present their case and defend themselves against the charges. Additionally, the disciplinary panel should be composed of members who do not have any personal bias or conflicts of interest. They should be trained and impartial, ensuring that all evidence is presented and weighed fairly. It is crucial that due process be followed in all cases, regardless of the severity of the offense. By doing so, the integrity of the disciplinary process can be maintained, and the well-being of inmates can be safeguarded."

In March, Eyewitness News reported on other jail violations regarding inmate observations from back in February.

Jail staff failed to check on incarcerated people every hour like they were supposed to, and the commission also found some had not gotten their medicine prescribed by doctors.

