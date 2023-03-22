A fight over a lane change ended with a suspect firing into a vehicle Tuesday afternoon. A 14-year-old inside the vehicle was injured by glass breaking, but the bullet completely missed him.

Teen nearly hit by bullet that grazed headrest in what deputies call road rage shooting on Hwy 290

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old caught in the middle of what deputies are calling a road rage shooting is alive after the bullet grazed a car headrest, completely missing the teen.

The whole ordeal unfolded on Tuesday at about 6 p.m. as a fight over a lane change along the 20300 block of the Northwest Freeway near Huffmeister Road.

A Texas DPS trooper was conducting a traffic stop in the area when he heard a gunshot. A black colored Lexus sedan pulled up to him, with the driver stating that a man in another black sedan fired one round into his car after both vehicles made a turn and one got into the other's lane.

The shot narrowly missed the driver and his 14-year-old, who suffered a small cut from glass breaking as the bullet entered the back window.

Investigators are now gathering video from businesses to identify the suspect's vehicle.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.