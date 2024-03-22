Man dies after being shot by family member in N. Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after he was shot by a family member in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Thursday's scene unfolded in the 600 block of Regal Hollow Lane. Deputies with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4's office initially stated that they responded to reports of a shooting in the area.

They said a man had been shot multiple times and was rushed to the hospital. At least two adults had been detained.

In an update, Gonzalez said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details regarding what led up to the shooting were not immediately disclosed.