Man charged in connection with wife's death in northwest Harris County, records show

Woman found dead called husband about 'trespasser,' deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested in connection with the death of his wife after he said she called about an intruder outside their northwest Harris County home.

Christopher Collins was charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing Yuan Hua Liang, according to court documents.

On Nov. 18, deputies conducted a welfare check at a home in the 18000 block of Clayton Bluff Lane. At the scene, deputies said they found Liang dead inside the home.

Authorities said Collins had called 911 at about 3:25 p.m. for a welfare check on his wife. He reportedly told deputies his wife, Liang, had called about somebody walking around the outside of the home.

This wasn't the first time, as he said that two weeks ago someone came into their backyard. When deputies arrived they found the home secured. As they were about to leave, Collins arrived and let them inside, where his wife was found dead on the floor.

While the circumstances surrounding the woman's death are still unclear, authorities said she had signs of trauma.

Authorities said there is a history of previous calls to this address. The most recent one was from two weeks ago when the husband reported a suspicious person in their backyard.
