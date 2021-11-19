Woman found dead in NW Harris County home called husband about trespasser on property, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home in northwest Harris County.On Thursday, deputies conducted a welfare check at a home in the 18000 block of Clayton Bluff Lane. At the scene, deputies said they found a woman dead inside the home.While the circumstances surrounding the woman's death are still unclear, authorities said she had signs of trauma.Sgt. Ben Beall with the homicide division for the Harris County Sheriff's Office said they were called around 3:25 p.m. for a welfare check by the victim's husband.According to the victim's husband, he was contacted by his wife. She told him that there was somebody walking around outside the house. This wasn't the first time, as he said that two weeks ago someone came into their backyard.When deputies arrived they found the home secured. As they were about to leave, the husband arrived and let them inside, where the woman was found dead on the floor.At this point, investigators said there does not appear to be any sign of forced entry into the home.According to Sgt. Beall, there is a history of previous calls to this address. The most recent one was from two weeks ago when the husband reported a suspicious person in their backyard.Deputies remain tight-lipped about potential suspects, but did say they do not believe a suspect is at large.As the investigation continues into her death, authorities said the woman's husband is cooperating and provided a statement to investigators downtown.