Harris Co. woman's ex arrested in California days after she spoke to ABC13 about her kidnapping

A woman talked to only ABC13 after quick thinking helped her get away from her ex, who's accused of threatening her with a knife and tying up her son.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of kidnapping a mother and tying up her son in north Harris County has been arrested after being on the run for days.

Frederick Wiltz was arrested on Dec. 7 and is currently in jail in Kern County, California, without bail, according to records.

The video above is from a previous report.

Wiltz, 56, is accused of tying up a child and then kidnapping the boy's mother on Nov. 30. The victim, who was not identified out of fear for her son's safety, said she dated the suspect for two years but broke up over the summer.

SEE ALSO: Deputies looking for man charged after allegedly tying up a child in closet, kidnapping mother

The woman said that on the day of the incident, Wiltz broke into her home, and when she walked in, he came up from behind her with a knife. He then forced her 14-year-old son into a closet and duct-taped him.

The woman said Wiltz drove her to the 500 block of FM 1960, where she was able to escape in the Humble area.

SEE ALSO: 'You see how karma works?': Woman tells only ABC13 about how she escaped ex abducting her

Wiltz faces two charges of aggravated kidnapping.