Deputies looking for man charged after allegedly tying up a child in closet, kidnapping mother

Deputies are searching for Frederick Wiltz. He's accused of tying up a child and forcing the child's mother into a car, which he drove off in.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of kidnapping a mother and tying up her son in north Harris County is still out on the loose and deputies are asking for help finding him.

On Wednesday, deputies said they found the child tied up in a closet at a home in the 300 block of Kirkstall Drive. Deputies also determined that the child's mother was forced into her own car.

Frederick Wiltz has been identified as the suspect in this incident.

Wiltz is accused of driving the woman to the 500 block of FM 1960, where she was able to escape in the Humble area.

That's when the suspect ran off and has yet to be found.

Wiltz faces two charges of aggravated kidnapping.

If you know any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Constable Mark Herman at the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office.