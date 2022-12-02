Woman says ex-boyfriend abducted her and tied up her son after she tried to end relationship

A woman's quick thinking helped her get away from her ex, who's accused of threatening her with a knife and tying up her son. Now, he's sought by deputies.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is sharing the wild story about how she was allegedly held hostage by her ex-boyfriend in north Harris County and managed to escape after a struggle over a gun.

Frederick Wiltz, 56, is accused of tying a child up and then kidnapping the boy's mother. As of Friday morning, he was still a wanted fugitive sought by Harris County Precinct. 4.

The woman told ABC13's Charly Edsitty it all started on Wednesday afternoon when she came home from work. She said she had not been able to get in touch with her son and thought it was strange.

She said when she got to her home on Kirkstall Drive, Wiltz came up from behind her with a knife.

The man allegedly broke into the home and was waiting for her. When the woman's son got home from school, Wiltz allegedly tied him up and shoved him into a closet.

The victim said she knew that her son would be safe if she got her ex-boyfriend out of the house. She convinced him to get in the car with her to drive around and talk. They drove around in the area of I-45 and FM-1960.

The woman said Wiltz was upset because she broke up with him on Monday. She said she realized he wasn't calming down during the drive and knew she needed to get out.

The victim managed to get the suspect to stop the car at a Shell gas station on Rankin and I-45, claiming she needed to go to the bathroom. She said Wiltz would not let her go inside.

She said she talked him into letting her urinate in a cup, and while she was getting out of the vehicle, she managed to grab her gun from the driver's side door.

That's when a confrontation broke out between her and Wiltz -- who was still armed with a knife.

The woman said there was a struggle, but she managed to get the knife away and was trying to hold him at gunpoint until police arrived.

At some point, Wiltz managed to get away, the victim said. Now, deputies are still looking for him.

Wiltz is wanted on two aggravated kidnapping charges.

If you know any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Constable Mark Herman at the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office.

