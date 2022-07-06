Teen hospitalized with several gunshot wounds in NW Harris County, sheriff says

@HCSOTexas units were dispatched to the 5500 blk of Dunbrook Park Ln. Upon arrival, units learned a juvenile male, around 14 yoa, suffered several gunshot wounds. The male is being taken by LifeFlight. Investigators are enroute to the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/IZgNBqHr0E — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 5, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen has been hospitalized after suffering several gunshot wounds in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.The shooting happened Tuesday at about 5:25 p.m. in the 5500 block of Dunbrook Park Lane.At the scene, deputies learned that the teen, who is about 14 years old, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said he was taken to a hospital by Life Flight.The boy's condition was not immediately disclosed.It's unclear how the teen was injured or if anyone else was hit.We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.