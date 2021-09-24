child death

Loved ones searched neighborhood for 3-year-old before finding him in pool in N. Harris County

Babysitter says he tried saving 3-year-old boy but was too late

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old child is dead after drowning in north Harris County, authorities said.

On Thursday, deputies responded to a scene in the 700 block of Barren Springs. Once at the scene, units learned that a 3-year-old who was missing was found unresponsive in a pool.



The 3-year-old's grandfather identified him as Dillan Walker.

In an exclusive interview, Kendrick Jackson said he had just finished watching Dillan and another young child in the home for the day.

Jackson said he left the children at home with their grandmother when she arrived. About 30 minutes later, he found out she was searching frantically for Dillan. Jackson said they searched the whole neighborhood for at least 20 minutes before someone noticed bubbles in the pool.

"I came out to the pool, hopped in... we got him out the pool and he was unresponsive," said Jackson.

Dillan was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The young boy was said to be a happy child, who loved to run around and he loved to play, according to a neighbor.

A happy child they feel may have stood a chance at being saved if their apartment complex's pool was in better condition.

Jackson says the pool has been in deplorable conditions for the last two years. Had they not gotten inside and felt Dillan at the bottom, he would have never been seen.

"These are my people and for that to happen, that's tragic and that's neglect on the owner's part," Jackson said.

ABC13 reached out to the owner by phone. When asked to comment on the drowning or the condition of the pool, she stated she had no comment.

