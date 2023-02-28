Catalytic converter theft suspect arrested after leading deputies on foot chase in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man reported to be stealing a catalytic converter from a car at an apartment complex led police on a foot chase before he was arrested, according to authorities.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office shared that the alleged crime took place on Feb. 27, at a complex in the 20500 block of Cypresswood Drive.

The video above is from a previous report.

Authorities received a call from a caller stating they could hear someone actively taking a catalytic converter off a vehicle in the complex.

Once deputies arrived, they reported finding the front gate damaged and vehicles being unable to enter the complex. Deputies reported that they saw a black sedan approached the gate, but the driver backed up when the deputies were spotted. The driver, identified as Tyler Randolph, then got out of the car and fled into the complex, Precinct 4's office said.

Randolph was later found on the other side of the apartment complex and taken into custody following a foot chase.

Deputies said Randolph had keys to the black sedan and admitted to driving the vehicle but denied ownership of it and its contents. Inside the car, a pistol and marijuana, along with saws and catalytic converters, were found.

Randolph was charged with evading on foot, but theft charges are still pending. His bond was set at $100.