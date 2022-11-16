FBI releases photo of man accused of robbing 2 banks inside Harris Co. grocery stores at gunpoint

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a man they call the "Food Store Bank Bandit" after two banks inside grocery stores were robbed in Harris County.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

On Nov. 1, investigators said the suspect approached the counter of the First Convenience Bank inside the Food Town grocery store at 2770 N. Sam Houston Parkway W.

The suspect pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun from a red drawstring bag and threatened the teller, according to the FBI.

Investigators said the teller, in fear for their life, complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash before the suspect fled the store.

On Nov. 11, authorities believe the same suspect robbed the First Convenience Bank inside the Joe V's grocery store at 12035 Antoine Drive.

According to the FBI, the suspect asked the teller about opening an account and gave false identifying information.

As the teller was inputting the information, investigators said the suspect produced a semi-automatic handgun from a dark backpack and demanded cash before fleeing the scene.

In each case, the bank robber is described the suspect as a Black man in his late 20s to early 30s with a medium build and about 6 feet tall.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.