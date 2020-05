13 Investigates: Judges delay eviction hearings as ban lifted

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- As Harris County's ban on evictions ends Monday, 13 Investigates found residents who are still trying to catch up on rent are getting more time.Some landlords have still been filing evictions since a temporary ban went into effect on March 19, but judges are holding off on hearing those cases.There's currently about 1,140 active eviction filings since then in Harris County. The areas with the most cases are in the northern part of the county.But, when it comes to enforcing evictions, each of the county's 16 Justices of the Peace are in charge of how it is handled in their jurisdiction.13 Investigates found many of them are holding off until next month before hearing eviction cases, except in emergency cases.Although judges have already scheduled hearings for this week, 13 Investigates spoke with offices at courts with the most eviction hearings, and they are also rescheduling cases for next month.On Monday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said she was "deeply disappointed" the Texas Supreme Court lifted certain protections.Hidalgo released a statement:This week, Hidalgo said the county plans to join the Greater Houston Community Foundation in providing rental assistance to residents.On Tuesday, county commissioners are expected to finalize a vote that will help "vulnerable residents coping with the economic fallout" of the pandemic.Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)