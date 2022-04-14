bonds

Harris County Bail Bond Board passes 10% minimum bail requirement

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Harris Co. Bail Bond Board passes 10% minimum bail requirement

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Bail Bond board approved a new rule, which requires bondsmen to accept at least 10% of a person's bond before that person is released from jail.

This comes weeks after the board struck down the same proposal due to members questioning whether they had the legal authority to pass it.

On Wednesday, the family of Diamond Alvarez, the teen who died after her boyfriend allegedly shot her 22 times, said this is a step in the right direction. The Alvarez family had been demanding justice for the murdered teen, even more so after learning that her accused killer, Frank DeLeon Jr., was allowed to post a $250,000 bond and walk out of jail on Jan.19.

"We're very happy that this motion passed (Wednesday). It's been hectic since January, all the way to (Wednesday). Diamond (Alvarez), mama, we're going to get there. Justice for DJ, Justice for Ashanti, Justice for Arlene Alvarez, Justice for everybody in Houston," Diamond's aunt, Bianca Mejia said.

The bail bond the board voted on is only for the most violent or worse offenses such as murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, trafficking, attempted murder, aggravated burglary, continuous abuse of a family member, and more.

The goal is to make sure repeat offenders will not have the opportunity to bond out.

FIEL Houston, who represents a lot of victims' families, said they are willing to go the distance with this and will fight any lawsuit or opposition.

SEE ALSO:

Harris County Commissioner unveils new online bail dashboard for public view

Harris County Commissioners push for violent offenders to post a minimum 10% of bond

How do Harris County judges set bond? We asked a legal expert to explain

For more updates on this story, follow Erica Simon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countybondsjailpolitics
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BONDS
Bond conditions removed for man accused of trying to kill ex-wife
Man accused in 2 murders out on $1M bond, records show
Mother of 4 kids found abandoned: 'I have no family nearby'
Mom of 4 kids abandoned speaks to ABC13: 'I love my kids very much'
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. judge calls case against staffers 'flimsy'
Authorities looking for suspect on property after motorcycle chase
Spring ISD seniors participate in Future Educators Signing Day
Sugar Land paints the town (square) in vibrant new outdoor festival
TABC cancels Houston bar's liquor license
4 suspects wanted for burglarizing high-rise apartment, HPD says
Man caught on video robbing woman with knife at Spring Branch-area ATM
Show More
Houston police officer hospitalized after patrol car was hit
Woman caught in crossfire fatally shot as she drove down street
Suspect who tried luring girls in Pasadena area arrested, police say
Mattress Mack's free Astros opening day tickets all gone
Winning in weather today!
More TOP STORIES News