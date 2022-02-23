bonds

Harris County Commissioner unveils new online bail dashboard for public view

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Harris County debuts new bail bond dashboard

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In response to the ongoing issues with the bail bonds system, Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia has introduced a new online system that will allow the public to view the data from the bond system.

The Harris County Bail Dashboard is now live with information in regards to defendants who are out on bail. The dashboard includes the amount that bonds are being set for, the types of bonds being granted, the types of crimes that the defendants are being bonded out for, and the demographics of those getting a bond.

Commissioner Garcia does say that even when judges set a high bond, bonding companies are accepting lower amounts from the defendants.

One item you won't see on the dashboard, are the discount amounts given to lower a defendants bond. Garcia says "despite higher and higher bond being set more people are still getting out of jail. What discounts are they getting from the Bond industry?"

It is current state law that the county is not allowed to post what amounts the defendants are actually paying to get out of jail, however the Commissioner says he plans to lobby state makers to change that law so that information is available to the public.

VIEW HERE:Harris County Dashboard
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bondsjail
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BONDS
Family furious murder suspect is accused of killing someone else
Teen accused of killing man and shooting witness, police say
Wanted woman accused of luring man to MS-13 gang members
Commissioners push for violent offenders to post a minimum 10% of bond
TOP STORIES
4-year-old dies after dog attack in Baytown
Woman shot in road rage incident on North Freeway
Man accused of trying to kill girlfriend in 1991 is finally in jail
Freezing rain possible northwest of Houston tonight
Russia sanctions could cause sudden spike in gas prices, experts say
US says Russian forces 'as ready as they can be' to invade
Houston rapper's heart transplant at 28 years old inspires song
Show More
Video shows 11-year-old brutally attacked by another student
Amsterdam Apple Store suspect run over while chasing hostage: Police
1,700 high school students surprised with free ride to college
Video shows robbery at Chase bank that led to 9-year-old killed
5-month-old killed in crash involving tow truck laid to rest
More TOP STORIES News