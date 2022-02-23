Harris County Commissioner unveils new online bail dashboard for public view

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In response to the ongoing issues with the bail bonds system, Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia has introduced a new online system that will allow the public to view the data from the bond system.
The Harris County Bail Dashboard is now live with information in regards to defendants who are out on bail. The dashboard includes the amount that bonds are being set for, the types of bonds being granted, the types of crimes that the defendants are being bonded out for, and the demographics of those getting a bond.
Commissioner Garcia does say that even when judges set a high bond, bonding companies are accepting lower amounts from the defendants.
One item you won't see on the dashboard, are the discount amounts given to lower a defendants bond. Garcia says "despite higher and higher bond being set more people are still getting out of jail. What discounts are they getting from the Bond industry?"
It is current state law that the county is not allowed to post what amounts the defendants are actually paying to get out of jail, however the Commissioner says he plans to lobby state makers to change that law so that information is available to the public.
VIEW HERE:Harris County Dashboard
