HPD sergeant's memorial service and final procession set next week

A viewing and service for the 41-year veteran of the department are scheduled on Oct. 29 at Grace Community Church, which is located on the Gulf Freeway between Dixie Farm Road and Beltway 8.
The viewing will take place at 8 a.m., with the service starting at 11 a.m.
The plans were confirmed to ABC13 by Preston's fiancée Flenda Whitney, who spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News about the longtime law enforcement officer's life.
In addition, HPD Chief Art Acevdo will hold a city-wide procession on Saturday, Oct. 31, to give Houstonians a final goodbye to Preston. From Houston, the procession will move on to east Texas where he grew up for his burial.
Earlier Friday, Preston's body was escorted to Lockwood Funeral Home in north Houston. On the way, members of the Houston Fire Department, who remain in mourning over the death of arson investigator Lemuel "DJ" Bruce, staged themselves on overpasses to salute the procession.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has asked that the city of Houston lift up his family in prayer, including his 23-year-old daughter.
