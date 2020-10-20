2 HPD officers shot at apartment complex on south side of Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston police officers were shot at an apartment complex Tuesday morning in southwest Houston, Chief Art Acevedo said.

A suspect was arrested and taken to the hospital.

A call came in around 9:30 a.m. from the scene in the 2600 block of Holly Hall and El Mundo, near Highway 288.

In his latest tweet, Acevedo has continued to ask for prayers for both the officers and their families.



ABC13's SkyEye is over the area, where several members of law enforcement have the complex surrounded.

Initially, police reported that at least one officer had been shot. An ambulance was seen rushing to the hospital.

Joe Gamaldi with the Houston Police Officers' Union also asked for thoughts and prayers.

A massive police presence is outside of Memorial Hermann Hospital, where at least one officer is being treated.

HFD Chief Samuel Pena is at the hospital, supporting officers as well.

We expect an update from Acevedo at 12:30 p.m. ABC13 will bring it to you live when it happens.





We don't yet know why officers were at the complex.
Everyone is urged to avoid the area. Holly Hall at El Rio is blocked to traffic.





Video from the scene, where at least one officer was shot
EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: Skyeye is over the scene of where two HPD officers were shot while at apartment complex near the Highway 288.



This shooting comes just days after Houston Fire Department Arson Investigator Lemuel Bruce was shot and killed while doing surveillance in the Heights area.

At the time, Acevedo shared his support.

"Our hearts are broken for our friends. We will be with the Bruce Family and HFD every step of his journey to Eternal Rest," Acevedo wrote.


RELATED: Chief Acevedo begs lawmakers to reconsider gun laws
EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: Chief Acevedo's full plea to lawmakers at Sgt. Brewster's police procession. "You're either here for women and children...or you're here for the NRA."



Suspect confesses to fatally shooting Houston Police Sergeant.: Court documents
EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: In PC court Sunday, Solis was charged with capital murder of a police officr without bond. He waived his right to appear.



This is a developing story. Refresh this page shortly for updates.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentshooting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 HISD campuses going virtual after positive COVID-19 cases
Houston docs say 3 things are leading to next virus wave
HFD to gather at Lakewood for investigator's memorial
A city in the Houston area doesn't recognize MLK Day
If you wanted those blustery fall temperatures, wait longer
Houston Crime Stoppers running low on reward money
Houston woman has hilarious tips on waiting in line to vote
Show More
Activation scam targets streaming TV customers
21-year-old accused of following ex and killing her on the run
Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in Atlantic
Justice Dept. to file antitrust case against Google, sources say
Halloween full moon, Orionid meteor shower in the skies in October
More TOP STORIES News