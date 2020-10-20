2 HPD officers shot at apartment complex on south side of Houston

A suspect was arrested and taken to the hospital.
A call came in around 9:30 a.m. from the scene in the 2600 block of Holly Hall and El Mundo, near Highway 288.
In his latest tweet, Acevedo has continued to ask for prayers for both the officers and their families.
Suspect has been taken into custody without further incident.— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) October 20, 2020
Please continue to pray for our officers, their families and their extended @houstonpolicefs@I love you.
We will brief the community at 12:30 p.m. @memorialhermann https://t.co/zb01Ec608G
ABC13's SkyEye is over the area, where several members of law enforcement have the complex surrounded.
Initially, police reported that at least one officer had been shot. An ambulance was seen rushing to the hospital.
Joe Gamaldi with the Houston Police Officers' Union also asked for thoughts and prayers.
A massive police presence is outside of Memorial Hermann Hospital, where at least one officer is being treated.
HFD Chief Samuel Pena is at the hospital, supporting officers as well.
We expect an update from Acevedo at 12:30 p.m. ABC13 will bring it to you live when it happens.
Massive police presence here at @memorialhermann treating officers injured in a shooting. #abc13 #hounews. https://t.co/vciG4lBWD4 pic.twitter.com/2aUrEmmtFR— Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) October 20, 2020
Two of our officers have been shot and being transported to the hospital, please keep them and all of our officers in your thoughts and prayers, we need them right now.— Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) October 20, 2020
We don't yet know why officers were at the complex.
Everyone is urged to avoid the area. Holly Hall at El Rio is blocked to traffic.
Ongoing @houstonpolice Incident near Holly Hall and El Rio. Please avoid the area in the near term. @UTPoliceHouston is praying for officers injured and a safe resolution. -310 https://t.co/vGkP2wc1Gl— UT Police at Houston (@UTPoliceHouston) October 20, 2020
We have had two officers struck by gunfire. Please pray! More to follow.— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) October 20, 2020
Video from the scene, where at least one officer was shot
This shooting comes just days after Houston Fire Department Arson Investigator Lemuel Bruce was shot and killed while doing surveillance in the Heights area.
At the time, Acevedo shared his support.
"Our hearts are broken for our friends. We will be with the Bruce Family and HFD every step of his journey to Eternal Rest," Acevedo wrote.
The collective hearts of all of us @houstonpolice goes out to @HoustonFire Arson Investigator Leumel Bruce, his family, his colleagues, and his friend.— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) October 16, 2020
Our hearts are broken for our friends. We will be with the Bruce Family and HFD every step of his journey to Eternal Rest. RIP https://t.co/Uw0tjLMQVC
This is a developing story. Refresh this page shortly for updates.
