2 HPD officers shot at apartment complex on south side of Houston

Suspect has been taken into custody without further incident.



Please continue to pray for our officers, their families and their extended @houstonpolicefs@I love you.



We will brief the community at 12:30 p.m. @memorialhermann https://t.co/zb01Ec608G — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) October 20, 2020

Two of our officers have been shot and being transported to the hospital, please keep them and all of our officers in your thoughts and prayers, we need them right now. — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) October 20, 2020

Ongoing @houstonpolice Incident near Holly Hall and El Rio. Please avoid the area in the near term. @UTPoliceHouston is praying for officers injured and a safe resolution. -310 https://t.co/vGkP2wc1Gl — UT Police at Houston (@UTPoliceHouston) October 20, 2020

We have had two officers struck by gunfire. Please pray! More to follow. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) October 20, 2020

The collective hearts of all of us @houstonpolice goes out to @HoustonFire Arson Investigator Leumel Bruce, his family, his colleagues, and his friend.



Our hearts are broken for our friends. We will be with the Bruce Family and HFD every step of his journey to Eternal Rest. RIP https://t.co/Uw0tjLMQVC — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) October 16, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston police officers were shot at an apartment complex Tuesday morning in southwest Houston, Chief Art Acevedo said.A suspect was arrested and taken to the hospital.A call came in around 9:30 a.m. from the scene in the 2600 block of Holly Hall and El Mundo, near Highway 288.In his latest tweet, Acevedo has continued to ask for prayers for both the officers and their families.ABC13's SkyEye is over the area, where several members of law enforcement have the complex surrounded.Initially, police reported that at least one officer had been shot. An ambulance was seen rushing to the hospital.Joe Gamaldi with the Houston Police Officers' Union also asked for thoughts and prayers.A massive police presence is outside of Memorial Hermann Hospital, where at least one officer is being treated.HFD Chief Samuel Pena is at the hospital, supporting officers as well.We expect an update from Acevedo at 12:30 p.m. ABC13 will bring it to you live when it happens.We don't yet know why officers were at the complex.Everyone is urged to avoid the area. Holly Hall at El Rio is blocked to traffic.This shooting comes just days after Houston Fire Department Arson Investigator Lemuel Bruce was shot and killed while doing surveillance in the Heights area.At the time, Acevedo shared his support."Our hearts are broken for our friends. We will be with the Bruce Family and HFD every step of his journey to Eternal Rest," Acevedo wrote.