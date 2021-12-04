Family critically injured after father tried to rescue children following crash on Hardy Toll Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A father and two children, one of them a toddler, are in critical condition after crashing on the Hardy Toll Road early Saturday morning.According to deputies, a family of four was heading northbound on the toll road at Rankin at about 3 a.m., when their vehicle hit a concrete wall, spun out and stopped in the middle of the road.The father got out of the vehicle to get to his two children, but authorities say that's when a second driver T-boned their car."They were able to extricate them prior to me getting here. It was a rough extrication. Some of the police officers that pulled two of the children out... put them in the back of a police car, just to get them away from the scene to secure them. That's why the scene was a little chaotic," said District Chief Joe Leggett with the Aldine Fire Department.The father and children were all taken to local hospitals in critical condition.The mother and the second driver were also hospitalized.