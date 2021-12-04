car crash

Family critically injured after father tried to rescue children following crash on Hardy Toll Road

By Patrina Adger
EMBED <>More Videos

2 children and father critically injured in Hardy Toll Road crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A father and two children, one of them a toddler, are in critical condition after crashing on the Hardy Toll Road early Saturday morning.

According to deputies, a family of four was heading northbound on the toll road at Rankin at about 3 a.m., when their vehicle hit a concrete wall, spun out and stopped in the middle of the road.

The father got out of the vehicle to get to his two children, but authorities say that's when a second driver T-boned their car.

"They were able to extricate them prior to me getting here. It was a rough extrication. Some of the police officers that pulled two of the children out... put them in the back of a police car, just to get them away from the scene to secure them. That's why the scene was a little chaotic," said District Chief Joe Leggett with the Aldine Fire Department.

The father and children were all taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

The mother and the second driver were also hospitalized.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashchild injuredchildren injuriescrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
Family of woman killed in wrong-way crash left devastated
DA asks court to reconsider sentence for Houston truck driver
Woman charged in wrong-way crash that killed man and woman on I-45
Texas A&M athlete dies in crash while heading home to The Woodlands
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Cool morning with mild afternoon temperatures
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News