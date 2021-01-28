hpd harding raid

Harding Street raid victim's family files lawsuit on 2-year anniversary

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been two years since two people were killed in a botched raid involving Houston police that continues to be the focus of criminal and civil proceedings.

Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas were shot to death in their home on Harding Street in east Houston after police initiated a no-knock raid involving a drug warrant.

That warrant turned out to be based on the word of an informant who never actually went to the house.

EMBED More News Videos

Attorney Michael Doyle said Thursday that they're still fighting to get questions answered by Houston police over the botched 2019 raid where Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle wer



Nicholas' family members and their attorney are scheduled to address the latest civil suit filed regarding the incident.

Since the raid, several former Houston police officers have been charged in relation to the case.

PREVIOUS STORY: Family of woman killed in HPD raid says city owes them full explanation of what happened
EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: Texas House of Representatives member Gene Wu calls for change after Wednesday's sudden release of the Harding Street audit.


Nicholas' brother, John, said a few months ago, "Our family's search for the truth of what happened to Rhogena will continue - no matter what. Once again, she did not deserve to be executed in her own home by the Houston Police Department. The mayor and chief of police owe our family an explanation of what happened in the raid and with Narcotics Squad 15. Fighting us is not the answer. We are not going away."

EMBED More News Videos

Family of botched Harding Raid victim claims HPD is 'uncooperative'



In July, HPD released its report of the investigation behind the botched raid. State lawmakers blasted the Houston Police Department for investigating its own, claiming that audit was only a small part of a bigger problem.

READ: Full detailed narcotics division report


While the investigation is still ongoing, representatives believe this was an entire rogue division's wrongdoing.

SEE ALSO:
State lawmakers call HPD botched Harding Street raid audit a 'scam'

Grand jury indicts ex-HPD officers involved in botched raid

6 former HPD officers charged with 15 felonies linked to deadly botched raid

Family of woman killed in botched raid says HPD is 'uncooperative'

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentcourthpd harding raidcourt caseofficer chargedinvestigatorsinvestigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HPD HARDING RAID
Grand jury 'indicted a hero' in deadly botched raid, lawyer says
Judge rules against city in case of Harding St. raid victim's family
Hearing to present new findings in HPD raid delayed
New findings in botched HPD raid to be released, attorney says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Watson wants out: Texans QB requests trade, reports say
Boy hit head while getting 'whipped' before death, documents say
Grab the jacket today! Chilly temps for Thursday
ABC13 to host virtual job fair featuring hundreds of green jobs
Man shot and killed at SE Houston apartment complex
Houston at higher risk of extremist violence, HPD chief says
Texans hire David Culley as new head coach
Show More
Virus fatigue and vaccine myths spike infections for Hispanics
Harding Street raid: 2 years later
Challenger explosion anniversary marks 35 years today
Texas will test for lead in schools' water for the first time
US jobless claims drop; still at 847,000 as pandemic rages
More TOP STORIES News