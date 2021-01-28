Harding Street raid victim's family files lawsuit on 2-year anniversary

Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas were shot to death in their home on Harding Street in east Houston after police initiated a no-knock raid involving a drug warrant.
That warrant turned out to be based on the word of an informant who never actually went to the house.
Nicholas' family members and their attorney are scheduled to address the latest civil suit filed regarding the incident.
Since the raid, several former Houston police officers have been charged in relation to the case.
PREVIOUS STORY: Family of woman killed in HPD raid says city owes them full explanation of what happened
Nicholas' brother, John, said a few months ago, "Our family's search for the truth of what happened to Rhogena will continue - no matter what. Once again, she did not deserve to be executed in her own home by the Houston Police Department. The mayor and chief of police owe our family an explanation of what happened in the raid and with Narcotics Squad 15. Fighting us is not the answer. We are not going away."
In July, HPD released its report of the investigation behind the botched raid. State lawmakers blasted the Houston Police Department for investigating its own, claiming that audit was only a small part of a bigger problem.
READ: Full detailed narcotics division report
While the investigation is still ongoing, representatives believe this was an entire rogue division's wrongdoing.
SEE ALSO:
State lawmakers call HPD botched Harding Street raid audit a 'scam'
Grand jury indicts ex-HPD officers involved in botched raid
6 former HPD officers charged with 15 felonies linked to deadly botched raid
Family of woman killed in botched raid says HPD is 'uncooperative'