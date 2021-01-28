Harding Street raid victim's family files lawsuit on 2-year anniversary

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10096606" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Attorney Michael Doyle said Thursday that they're still fighting to get questions answered by Houston police over the botched 2019 raid where Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle wer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been two years since two people were killed in a botched raid involving Houston police that continues to be the focus of criminal and civil proceedings.Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas were shot to death in their home on Harding Street in east Houston after police initiated a no-knock raid involving a drug warrant.That warrant turned out to be based on the word of an informant who never actually went to the house.Nicholas' family members and their attorney are scheduled to address the latest civil suit filed regarding the incident.Since the raid, several former Houston police officers have been charged in relation to the case.Nicholas' brother, John, said a few months ago, "Our family's search for the truth of what happened to Rhogena will continue - no matter what. Once again, she did not deserve to be executed in her own home by the Houston Police Department. The mayor and chief of police owe our family an explanation of what happened in the raid and with Narcotics Squad 15. Fighting us is not the answer. We are not going away."In July, HPD released its report of the investigation behind the botched raid. State lawmakers blasted the Houston Police Department for investigating its own, claiming that audit was only a small part of a bigger problem.While the investigation is still ongoing, representatives believe this was an entire rogue division's wrongdoing.