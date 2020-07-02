Houston lawmakers to discuss handling of investigation into botched raid

My #txlege colleagues and I will still hold our press conference tomorrow at 1030am at the Harding Street location.



We're going to talk about the deficiencies in this report; why it took so damn long to release; and what the legislature is going to do about it. — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 2, 2020

To view the audit, click here --->https://t.co/VfVOQHQ4Zd — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 2, 2020

"We rely on the very documents these officers lied on," said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg during a briefing. Watch as she lays out the charges that were filed and how she says this greatly impacted the minority communities of Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston lawmakers will be holding a news conference to discuss the recent release of the audit that led up to the botched raided on Harding Street that killed a Houston couple.The conference comes after State Representative Gene Wu claimed, "This entire Narcotics Division audit debacle has been handled in the most unprofessional and obtuse way possible."On Wednesday, total of 15 new criminal felony charges were been filed by the Harris County District Attorney's Office in the ongoing investigation of the botched raid.In a briefing held Wednesday, district attorney Kim Ogg said warrants have been issued for six former Houston narcotics officers, including former officer Gerald Goines and Steven Bryant, who have already been charged.Five of the six officers are charged with falsifying government documents used in narcotics investigations.Allegations include using false information to get judges to sign search warrants, falsifying time sheets, putting false information in offense reports, and falsifying government documents to steal, prosecutors have determined."Goines and others could never have preyed on our community the way they did without the participation of their supervisors; every check and balance in place to stop this type of behavior was circumvented," Ogg said. "This was graft and greed at every step in the process, and prosecutors are making their way through the evidence one incident at a time."The home in the 7800 block of Harding Street was the scene of a "no-knock" narcotics warrant that was executed by Houston police officers on Jan. 28, 2019.The operation resulted in Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle, a married couple, both being killed.