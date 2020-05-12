hamilton

'Hamilton' movie coming to Disney+ with original Broadway cast on July 3

NEW YORK -- "Hamilton" is not throwing away its shot. Instead of a theatrical release, "Hamilton" will be released by The Walt Disney Studios on Disney+ July 3, 2020.

The 11-time Tony Award-winning musical was originally set to be released in theaters on Oct. 15, 2021. The musical features the original Broadway cast and was filmed in 2016.

The cast members reprising their roles in the film include Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

The cast of "Hamilton" performing at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City.



The film is not like other movie musicals where the production is re-created on a set, but rather it is a filmed version of the show straight from the Richard Rodgers Theatre prior to the original cast leaving in 2016.

The movie will transport its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way, creating a new way to experience "Hamilton."

Lin-Manuel Miranda joined The Walt Disney Company Executive Chairman Bob Iger for the big announcement on GMA Tuesday morning and praised director Tommy Kail.

"He's giving everyone at home the best seat in the house, it's a thrilling experience, he really threads the needle between the cinematic closeups and widening out and seeing the show from the center aisle of the Richard Rogers Theatre, so I can't wait for you all to see it," Miranda said.

"I think it's brilliant in these times to tell a story of people coming together against forces of adversity is quite relevant and actually quite important," Iger said.

"Hamilton" debuted on Broadway in 2015 and has won numerous awards including 11 Tonys, a Grammy, an Olivier and a Pulitzer Prize.

"Hamilton" hits Disney+ on July 3, 2020.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesburbankmoviedisneymovie newshamiltoninstagram storiesmusicalbroadwaylin manuel miranda
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HAMILTON
Houstonians will have to wait to see 'Hamilton'
You can see Hamilton in Houston this summer for only $10
'Hamilton' movie coming to theaters with original Broadway cast
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Maps show where COVID-19 cases are growing, falling in Texas
Judge Hidalgo to update on flood mitigation project today
State starts Harvey recovery program amid slow progress
Severe storms possible Tuesday northwest of Houston
8-mile Westheimer resurfacing project to cause big delays
Armed carjacking suspect taken down by police K9
Robbers on the run after creating mayhem inside Chevron
Show More
Houston city council to be tested for COVID-19 today
Chief addresses HPD shooting that killed gospel singer
Kroger opens drive through COVID-19 testing locations
SPONSORED: David Nuno makes his go-to recipe with his kids
High-speed Houston police chase ends in arrest
More TOP STORIES News