Houston man creates new gun safety device after losing friend in accidental shooting

Harvey Jackson Jr. lost a good friend back in December 2020 to an accidental shooting. The tragedy inspired him to develop a trigger device that he hopes will save lives.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After losing a friend to gun violence, a Houston man is getting creative to help prevent accidental deaths.

Harvey Jackson Jr. told ABC13 he lost a good friend back in December 2020 to an accidental shooting.

The tragedy inspired him to develop a trigger device that he hopes will save lives.

"One hundred percent of revolvers do not have a built-in safety feature," Jackson said. "That's when it came to me that I should make a change -- when I bought my first revolver. I have a son, a 2-year-old, who may also, you know, touch a firearm."

Jackson says his invention -- called the "Heavy Jamb" -- does not need a combination or key to use. Instead, it fits right onto the actual trigger on guns of various sizes.

He said he plans to donate a portion of the proceeds to victims of gun violence.

On Thursday, local leaders announced a gun safety campaign that focuses on proper gun storage to keep weapons out of the hands of criminals and children.

You'll likely see it around the city as more than a dozen billboards are advertising the campaign.

One thing leaders focused on was asking gun owners not to leave their weapons inside cars unsecured. Law enforcement officials said criminals can steal these guns and then use them to commit crimes.

"Please stop keeping firearms in your vehicles if they're unsecured. HPD reported that over 4,100 firearms were reported stolen out of vehicles last year alone. That's more than 10 a day. Those guns are ending up on the street," Abbie Kamin of District C said.

Houston police and the Harris County District Attorney's Office are giving out 1,000 free gun locks, but it's first come, first serve. You can contact their offices to get one.

The city is hosting its third gun buyback event on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The event will run from 8 a.m. until noon at Deussen Park in northeast Harris County near Lake Houston.

Organizers say the larger location and more staffing should speed up lines seen at previous events.

Participants will get gift cards worth $50 to $200 depending on the type of gun turned in and whether it still works. "Ghost guns," or 3D printed guns, will not be accepted.

