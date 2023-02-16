Houston leaders' new safety campaign to urge gun owners to safely store weapons

You will likely see this campaign on your commute around Houston after more than a dozen billboards focused on gun safety were put up around the city.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You will likely see this campaign on your commute around Houston after more than a dozen billboards focused on gun safety were put up around the city.

Local leaders will come together at Congregation Beth Israel on Thursday to urge all gun owners to safely store their guns to keep them out of the hands of criminals and children.

The Houston Gun Safety website will also launch Thursday morning.

It was just earlier this month that a 3-year-old boy was killed after accidentally shooting himself after finding his mothers gun in a nightstand. That happened in Wharton.

Then a few days ago, a 16-year-old Dekaney High School student was shot to death in the middle of a parking lot in north Harris County.

The shooter in that case has not been found, but the teenager's final moments were captured on camera as he was talking to someone inside a grey Volkswagen Passat.

The teen's football coach shared memories of the sophomore.

"He was always smiling. He loved his team, he loved his teammates, he loved the game of football. Just was a good kid to be around," the coach said.

The city's announcement is slated to happen at 10 a.m.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.