'It's a good thing to get the guns off the street': Supporters explain why they like these events

"It's just a good thing to get the guns off the street, with all the violence and killings and these type things. Whatever can help," a supporter of gun buybacks said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner will be joined Monday afternoon by local elected officials to give details on the latest gun buyback program in the city.

The annoucement is set to take place at about 1 p.m. at Worthing Early College High School.

These gun buyback programs are all part of the Harris County initiative to prevent gun violence, and officials tell us that getting guns off the street is a big step in doing just that.

We have seen two other gun buybacks in the last seven months. They have been wildly successful, with lines forming hours before the events begin.

Harris County Precinct One says more than 2,000 firearms were collected during those other events.

City leaders say those who bring a gun will receive gift cards in exchange. Those gift cards range from $50 to $200, depending on the firearm.

There will be no questions asked, and in the past, those surrendering firearms were happy to do so.

"It's just a good thing to get the guns off the street, with all the violence and killings and these type things. Whatever can help," Andy Davis, a supporter of gun buybacks, said.

The next buyback will be Feb. 18 at Deussen Park on the northeast side.

