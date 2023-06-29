WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Small business owners in Chicago are using fog machines in hopes of stopping burglars

KABC logo
Thursday, June 29, 2023 12:55AM
Business owners in Chicago are using fog machines to stop burglars
EMBED <>More Videos

Business owners in Chicago are using fog machines in hopes of stopping burglars.

Business owners in Chicago are hoping to leave thieves in a fog.

When someone breaks into stores after hours, an anti-theft fog machine goes to work.

In just seconds, it can fill about 1,000-square-feet with a non-toxic, no-grime fog.

"DensityUSA's instant fog technology is pretty unique," said President and COO Mike Egel. "When a criminal breaks in after hours, the alarm deploys, the fog deploys and in seconds, your business is going to be protected. They literally can't see it to steal it."

A basic model goes for about $7,000.

With retail thefts at the highest level in Chicago since 2019, local businesses are hoping this technology works.

The owner of the first store in Chicago - and in the state of Illinois - to use the fog system said it gives her peace of mind.

"I sleep better," she said.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW