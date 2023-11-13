Unloaded gun found inside backpack of 1st-grade student at Jones Elementary, Waller ISD says

WALLER, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a student was found with a gun in their backpack at Jones Elementary School, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

The incident happened Monday morning after Waller Independent School District officials said a student in first grade informed another student that a weapon was inside their backpack.

RELATED: Parents upset over lack of details about BB gun incident at Royal ISD school in Waller County

This was immediately reported to a teacher, who called campus administration and a Harris County Resource Officer to investigate.

A short time later, officials found an unloaded weapon with no ammunition inside the student's backpack, the district said.

According to the district, disciplinary action will be taken per the school's code of conduct and the law.

Officials did not elaborate on how the student retrieved the gun. The district did confirm that Child Protective Services was notified.

Earlier in the day, Jones Elementary was said to be in a "secure state" with locked doors following a shooting at Prarie View A &M's university farm, where an employee was shot and killed by a former worker who is now in custody, officials said.

This incident was unrelated, according to officials.

RELATED: Fifth grader arrested after 2 students shot with pellet gun at Cleveland elementary school

Waller ISD sent out a statement regarding the matter:

The safety of the Jones Elementary family is our highest priority. We want to applaud the response of the reporting student, classroom teacher, SRO, and campus leadership for their quick response. Disciplinary action will be taken to the fullest extent of our Student Code of Conduct and the law. Waller ISD (WISD) is working directly with the students and families involved to provide care.

The district confirmed that all students and staff were safe.

Anyone with questions or needs about the incident can contact the school's Executive Director of School Safety, Jamie Woodall, at jwoodall@wallerisd.net.