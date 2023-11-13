Shelter-in-place order issued for Prairie View A&M as Waller Co. deputies investigate shooting

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Prairie View A &M University has a shelter-in-place order as authorities investigate a shooting in Waller County on Monday.

No one is reportedly being allowed in or out of campus.

A Waller County sheriff told ABC13 that one person was shot, and one person is in custody.

At one point, nearby Jones Elementary School was in a "secure state" where all exterior doors were locked, and no one was allowed in or out of the building, but that has since been lifted.

ABC13 has a crew at PVAMU's International Goat Research Center, where crime scene tape and investigators could be seen surrounding the scene.

Eyewitness News is working to confirm whether the shooting occurred on campus property.