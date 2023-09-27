Sterling High School student accused of bringing gun to campus Wednesday arrested, district says

According to HPD, the school immediately went into lockdown after someone reported the student after hearing him talk about the gun. The 14-year-old is now in custody.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Sterling High School student was arrested after allegedly having a gun on campus Wednesday morning, according to Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District.

In a letter sent to parents, the district said campus officials were immediately notified of the matter. The student in question was identified and taken into custody following a thorough investigation by the Goose Creek CISD Police Department.

According to the district, there was no harm to other students, and the school day continued as normal.

"As a reminder, possession of a firearm on campus is a Level V offense resulting in a mandatory expulsion to a juvenile justice alternative education program," the letter read.

The district stressed that in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct, disciplinary action will be taken if students violate the policy.

It was not immediately made known if the gun was loaded.

As it is the second month of the school year, several reports of guns have already been found on Houston area campuses.

On Aug. 16, two students were found to be in possession of a gun in Humble ISD, and in Fort Bend ISD, there were reports of two guns on separate campuses.