3-vehicle crash causing major backups after Gulf Freeway shutdown, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A multi-vehicle crash has forced the Gulf Freeway at FM 2351 to shut down Thursday morning, Transtar cameras show.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The accident was reported at 9:44 a.m. on I-45 southbound near Clear Lake City Boulevard.

Houston police said the crash involves three vehicles.

No injuries have been reported.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!