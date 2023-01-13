US 59 SB and NB lanes in Sugar Land to close this weekend for construction project

This construction project in Sugar Land this weekend has forced a Gridlock Alert! Drivers on U.S. 59 will be detoured here.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Do you use Highway 59 in Sugar Land? Well, we've got a gridlock alert for you, but it should only last through the weekend.

A construction project begins Friday, and it will last more than a year.

TxDOT said the southbound lanes of U.S. 59 will close Friday night near the Oyster Creek bridge. Traffic will be detoured onto the feeder but those lanes should reopen Saturday.

Then, the northbound lanes will close, forcing drivers onto the feeder as well. Those lanes should reopen Sunday.

After that, there will be no HOV lanes or shoulder lanes over the Oyster Creek bridge as crews are working to replace the bridge.

That project should be completed next year.

