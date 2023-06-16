Houston-area closures this Father's Day weekend include those on I-69 Southwest Freeway and I-10 Katy Freeway.

Gridlock Alert: Houston-area closures that could slow down your Father's Day weekend plans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are a few gridlock alerts you should know about that could slow down your Father's Day weekend plans.

I-69 Closure

First, both directions of the Southwest Freeway will close at the West Loop at 9 p.m. on Friday.

The northbound connector to the West Loop will also close.

The closure is part of the makeover designed to make that busy interchange safer and less congested.

Also on I-69, the southbound lanes between the West Loop and Chimney Rock will also close at 9 p.m. on Friday.

For both of these closures, drivers can take Richmond but should expect heavier than normal traffic there.

They'll both reopen by Monday's rush hour, so plan accordingly.

I-10 Closure

On the Katy Freeway downtown, all westbound lanes will close at I-45 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Your alternate route for this closure is the Loop.

It should reopen Sunday.

