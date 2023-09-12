Gregory Olds is being held on a $500,000 bond after being accused in a string of robberies in Montgomery County while out on parole, records show.

Man accused in string of robberies in Montgomery Co. after getting out of prison for same crime

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man in Montgomery County accused in a dozen robberies is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The suspect, Gregory Taylor Olds, just got out on parole after being convicted and sent to prison for a different robbery. Now, he sits in the jail again after being accused of 12 robberies in Montgomery County.

According to court documents, Olds allegedly went into a Shipley Do-Nuts in Magnolia near FM 1488 and stole money from the register at gunpoint in August. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office added that he's accused of 11 other robberies, but deputies haven't released specifics.

"Our priority has always been the safety and well-being of our community, and we have worked diligently to bring this dangerous individual to justice. I want to commend the hard work and dedication of our law enforcement personnel, who have worked tirelessly to solve these cases and ensure the safety of our community. While this arrest is a significant step towards resolving these crimes, our work is not yet complete. We will continue thoroughly investigating all the robberies to gather all necessary evidence and ensure a strong prosecution. We remain committed to holding this individual accountable for his actions and seeking justice for the victims. We will continue to make our community a safe place for all," Sheriff Rand Henderson said.

Harris County court documents reveal Olds has a warrant out for his arrest, accused of an April 25 robbery at a McDonald's in Tomball.

Police said Olds is seen on surveillance video demanding money from the drive-thru while pointing a gun at employees, adding that this all happened just weeks after he was released from prison for robbing a Subway.

He was given a six-year sentence but got out in March.

Representatives with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed with ABC13 he was set to be on parole until April 2024.

