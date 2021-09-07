Gov. Greg Abbott calls special legislative session for redistricting starting Sept. 20

"The Texas Legislature now has the opportunity to redraw legislative and congressional districts in accordance with the new census numbers," Abbott said in a statement. "In addition to redistricting, there are still issues remaining that are critical to building a stronger and brighter future for all Texans."
I'm convening a 3rd Special Session at 10AM on Sept. 20.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 7, 2021
The #txlege has the opportunity to redraw legislative & congressional districts in accordance w/ the new census numbers.
Also, issues critical to building a stronger & brighter future for all Texans still remain. pic.twitter.com/WawLct1JSO
Lawmakers, who will meet in Austin for the fourth time this year, will also be tasked with allocating $16 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds and with deciding whether state or local governments can mandate vaccines. Abbott also included on his five-item agenda a bill that would ban the tethering of dogs outside with heavy chains, which he had vetoed earlier this year.
