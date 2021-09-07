Gov. Greg Abbott calls special legislative session for redistricting starting Sept. 20

I'm convening a 3rd Special Session at 10AM on Sept. 20.



AUSTIN, Texas -- Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced aand tackle redistricting, restrictions on transgender student athletes and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."The Texas Legislature now has the opportunity to redraw legislative and congressional districts in accordance with the new census numbers," Abbott said in a statement. "In addition to redistricting, there are still issues remaining that are critical to building a stronger and brighter future for all Texans."Lawmakers, who will meet in Austin for the fourth time this year, will also be tasked with allocating $16 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds and with deciding whether state or local governments can mandate vaccines. Abbott also included on his five-item agenda a bill that would ban the tethering of dogs outside with heavy chains, which he had vetoed earlier this year.