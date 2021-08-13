Gov. Abbott's office repeats 'personal responsibility' message after larger counties challenge order

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10948824" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In an 8-0 vote, the school board approved the districtwide mask mandate as classes are set to resume on Aug. 23.

I’m not backing down. We will fight these unconstitutional mandates #MaskMandates https://t.co/oer47POsYv — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) August 12, 2021

"We can't just tell Texas children they're on their own," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a tweet.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- With district after district stepping in to institute their own mask mandate, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office stood firm on letting parents decide what's best for their students, while also backing vaccines as the best defense against COVID despite many school-age children remaining ineligible for inoculation.On Friday, Renae Eze, Abbott's press secretary, weighed in a day after Houston ISD became the latest and the state's largest school district to approve a districtwide mask mandate. In a statement, she said:The messaging may seem familiar. On Monday, Eze offered the same statement that also mentioned COVID vaccines, personal responsibility and parental rights.At that time,were preparing to vote on mask mandates, which were eventually approved.Well before this week, Abbott signed an executive order that banned local governing entities, medical authorities, or school districts from instituting their own COVID protocols. The order was signed before COVID cases began spiking again in the midst of the delta variant of the virus.With schools expected to return to in-person learning and thousands of students ineligible to get vaccinated, districts faced pressure to protect their students while under threat of penalty by the governor's office.Under, "an offense" would be punishable by a fine up to $1,000.So, what would be the fallout for defying the governor? Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has vowed to take the fight to the state's Supreme Court.