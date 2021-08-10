face mask

Austin ISD announces mask mandate for everyone on campus

EMBED <>More Videos

Austin ISD announces mask mandate for everyone on campus

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Overnight, Austin ISD became the latest Texas school district to require all staff and students to wear masks.

The mandate goes into effect Wednesday for anyone while on school properties, superintendent Stephanie S. Elizalde announced late Monday at a school board meeting.



Dallas ISD also passed a similar mandate Monday night.

Meanwhile, Houston ISD trustees are set to vote Thursday on whether to defy Gov. Greg Abbott's orders and do the same.

"As a parent, I'd be lying if I said I didn't have some worry about what's going on right now," said HISD superintendent Millard House II. "We are not going to please everyone. Tough decisions take very courageous individuals and organizations to move forward with things like this."

And because there's no mask mandate in the city, some districts are coming up with options for families who may not be 100% ready to send their kids back to the classroom.

Districts like Fort Bend, Conroe and Cy-Fair are allowing some students to learn virtually this semester.

SEE RELATED STORY: Fort Bend, Conroe, Cy-Fair ISDs to offer limited virtual learning option for some students

Officials from Conroe ISD announced they will be offering a limited virtual learning program to some students. The online program will start Aug. 23.

Fort Bend ISD followed up by announcing a similar program. Its new virtual program is set to launch Aug. 30 with limited enrollment.

In addition, Cy-Fair will hold a temporary virtual learning option for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

RELATED: Here's who can and can't make you wear masks
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessaustinhealthface maskhouston isdgreg abbotthisdcoronavirusschoolcoronavirus texasteacherscovid 19 pandemicstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Maskless NYPD officers disciplined after subway video goes viral
Masks and vaccines are a must this holiday season: CDC
Man accused of stabbing restaurant manager over face mask arrested
COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall with Dr. Ashton and Dr. Fauci
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News