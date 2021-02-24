texas news

Gov. Greg Abbott to deliver statewide address on power outages

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott will deliver a statewide address on last week's outages that left millions of Texans without power in the midst of a historic winter storm.

The address is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.



On Tuesday, five board leaders of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, also known as ERCOT, which runs the state's power grid, resigned. A sixth board member resigned in the middle of an emergency ERCOT meeting on Wednesday.

The resignations became effective Wednesday, one day before Texas lawmakers are set to begin hearings at the state Capitol over the outages.

Historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures in Texas last week left millions without power and water for days. The storm was part of any icy blast across the Deep South that is blamed for more than 80 deaths, roughly half of which were in Texas.

Abbott has largely blamed the outages on ERCOT and called for investigations.

But the problems were wider than ERCOT. Power plants were knocked offline by the extreme cold, and natural gas producers didn't protect wellheads from freezing.

"The lack of preparedness and transparency at ERCOT is unacceptable, and I welcome these resignations," Abbott said in a statement. "The State of Texas will continue to investigate ERCOT and uncover the full picture of what went wrong, and we will ensure that the disastrous events of last week are never repeated."

ERCOT president Bill Magness has said Texas' power grid - which is uniquely isolated from the rest of the U.S. - was on the brink of collapse in the early hours of Feb. 15 as power plants froze in the cold and a record demand for electricity to heat homes overwhelmed the system.

Magness has defended the outages as a necessity, while Abbott has accused ERCOT of misleading Texas about the readiness of the grid.

As governor, Abbott picks the commissioners of the Public Utility Commission that oversees ERCOT.

The selection of "unaffiliated" ERCOT board members - like most of those who are resigning - must be approved by the PUC.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
