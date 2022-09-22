CultureMap talks newest Great Wolf Lodge adventure park that will open in Webster, TX on ABC13

WEBSTER, Texas -- Local families who have traveled north on I-45 to take in the joys of Great Wolf Lodge near Dallas are now in luck. The wildly popular, nationwide family resort and indoor park will break ground near Webster, Texas, on Thursday, Sept. 22, for what will be its second Texas location.

Great Wolf Lodge Gulf Coast Texas will boast 532 rooms and, importantly for kids and families, a 95,000-square-foot indoor water park and a 58,000-square-foot family entertainment center known as the Great Wolf Adventure Park. The 27-acre destination, located east of the Gulf Freeway near the Flyway at Clear Creek development, is slated to open in mid-to-late 2024, according to an announcement from the Great Wolf Resorts

Watch the video above for the preview with Culture Map editor Steven Devadanam and ABC13's Jonathan Bruce.

