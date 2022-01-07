house fire

Grandmother killed in house fire that also injured family of 4 in northwest Harris County

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Grandmother killed in house fire in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A grandmother was killed and a father and his two young daughters are in the hospital following a house fire in northwest Harris County.

Firefighters were called to the home on Trementina Drive around 5 a.m. Friday.



Officials tell ABC13 crews arrived and found a family of four in the front yard, but sadly, the grandmother had already passed away.

"We believe that dad was able to get the two children out. Not sure how mom self-extricated. They said they found the grandmother in the front lawn when they got here," said Rachel Neutzler with the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

Officials say the father was taken to the hospital with cuts to his body after trying to get his daughters out of the home. All three are also being treated for smoke inhalation.

The mother was not seriously hurt.

"We all know smoke is what kills most people. Smoke is very dangerous. It's very hot and lots of bad chemicals are in it, so more than likely that's what happened," Neutzler said.

Investigators say the fire was contained to the grandmother's bedroom in the front of the house.

"It's really important to have an exit strategy. So know two ways out of wherever you are, whether it's your front door or window, because what can happen is a fire can block one of your exits, and you need to have a second way out," Neutzler explained.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countygrandmotherfirehouse firewoman killedfire death
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Blaze that killed 12 possibly sparked by Christmas tree fire: Sources
12 dead, including 8 children, after house fire in Philly
Man killed in house fire sparked by space heater, family says
Homeowner uninjured after escaping burning home through window
TOP STORIES
Family of beaten teen files civil lawsuit for more than $50 million
Frigid temps for tonight, storms return Saturday
PVAMU on-campus housing apartments burglarized over winter break
One-on-one interview with Rep. Nehls on Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection
Supreme Court weighs vaccine rules affecting more than 80M
'Lot of substitutes': 13 Investigates HISD's unmet promise on teachers
Maliyah Bass' mom sentenced to 20 years in prison for her death
Show More
Harris Co. mask mandate can remain in place, state court rules
11-year-old says teacher pushed her during incident at school
Houston man gunned down while getting medicine for sick mom
NFL uses new metric to determine status of COVID-positive players
Men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing face life sentences
More TOP STORIES News