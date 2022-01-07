Grandmother killed in house fire that also injured family of 4 in northwest Harris County

Update: One person is confirmed dead, 2 people in the hospital https://t.co/8MvHQA6ZtS — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) January 7, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A grandmother was killed and a father and his two young daughters are in the hospital following a house fire in northwest Harris County.Firefighters were called to the home on Trementina Drive around 5 a.m. Friday.Officials tell ABC13 crews arrived and found a family of four in the front yard, but sadly, the grandmother had already passed away."We believe that dad was able to get the two children out. Not sure how mom self-extricated. They said they found the grandmother in the front lawn when they got here," said Rachel Neutzler with the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.Officials say the father was taken to the hospital with cuts to his body after trying to get his daughters out of the home. All three are also being treated for smoke inhalation.The mother was not seriously hurt."We all know smoke is what kills most people. Smoke is very dangerous. It's very hot and lots of bad chemicals are in it, so more than likely that's what happened," Neutzler said.Investigators say the fire was contained to the grandmother's bedroom in the front of the house."It's really important to have an exit strategy. So know two ways out of wherever you are, whether it's your front door or window, because what can happen is a fire can block one of your exits, and you need to have a second way out," Neutzler explained.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.