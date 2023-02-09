Engine fluid spill from multi-truck crash leads to traffic delays on Grand Parkway near Holzwarth

Highway 99 near Holzwarth was shut down Wednesday after two 18-wheelers were involved in a crash.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- North Grand Parkway is slower than normal during the go-home commute Wednesday after two 18-wheelers were involved in a crash.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez urged motorists to avoid Highway 99 at Holzwarth, which is just west of Spring and the I-45 North Freeway, due to engine fluid on the roadway.

Crews will need a shutdown of the Grand Parkway to allow for the cleanup.

Houston TranStar's website verified the incident on the westbound lanes at 5:05 p.m.

There were no injuries reported, Gonzalez tweeted.

Video from a passing motorist shows one of the trucks, a flatbed carrying wooden power poles, with significant front-end damage.