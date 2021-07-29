Good Samaritan gave 2 suspects a ride before they robbed him near Westchase, HPD says

Police say the man walked into a convenience store in the 4000 block of Synott on June 26 around 12:20 a.m.
He told police that as he was leaving, he was approached by two young men who asked him how to get back to S. Dairy Ashford.
The man thought the two suspects appeared to be juveniles, so he offered to give them a ride, he told police.
Newly released surveillance video shows the two young men in the convenience store. You can see the footage in the video player above.
As they approached the 13000 block of Ashford Point, one of the suspects in the back seat pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the man's head, demanding his property.
The threat reportedly caused the man to panic and hit a curb. His vehicle crashed into a wall in the median.
After the crash, the suspects grabbed the man's belongings and fled the scene, police said.
One of the two suspects has already been identified by police as 17-year-old Trenton Morgan.
Police need help identifying the second suspect. He was wearing a white shirt, black shorts and brown shoes at the time of the robbery and has short black hair, police said.
Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.