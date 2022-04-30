Good Samaritan helps 4 boaters to safety in Galveston, says the Coast Guard

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan assisted four people aboard a boat threatened by bad weather near Galveston on Saturday morning."The good Samaritan who lent a hand today was absolutely instrumental in the success of this rescue. Not only did they bring the situation to our attention, they took it upon themselves to help get those people out of the water safely," said Coast Guard Lt. Chellsey Phillips Canlas.At about 8:15 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center received a call from a good Samaritan about a 25-foot pleasure craft with four people aboard being pushed onto the south Galveston jetties.Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast, then launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Galveston and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Houston.Before the RB-M crew arrived on scene, the four people, all wearing life jackets, jumped off the pleasure craft and swam to the good Samaritan's vessel.The Station Galveston crew arrived, took the four individuals aboard and transported them to the Galveston Yacht Basin.The owner of the pleasure craft will arrange for the salvage of the vessel, which is currently stranded on the jetties."We can't overemphasize the importance of checking the weather before getting underway and fully equipping your vessel with a proper anchor, a marine radio and other emergency signaling devices," said Canlas.No injuries were reported.