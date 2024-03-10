Man accused of chasing down and fatally shooting alleged car thief in NE Harris Co., deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Murder charges have reportedly been filed against a man who is accused of fatally shooting a suspect who allegedly stole his vehicle in northeast Harris County, according to officials.

On Saturday morning, just before 4 a.m., Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a car accident in the 15100 lane of Golden Eagle Drive.

ORIGINAL REPORT: HCSO deputies find man shot, killed in crashed car after alleged road rage incident in NE Harris Co.



However, once they arrived, a man was found shot to death in the driver's seat of the black sedan that had crashed into another car.

HCSO initially believed the driver had been involved in a road rage incident but learned the wrecked sedan was reported stolen from a nearby apartment complex.

On Sunday, investigators said the owner of the stolen sedan admitted to driving another vehicle to chase the driver down to get him to stop before allegedly opening fire on him multiple times, causing the man who died to crash, deputies said.

Officials also said another man with a backpack was seen running from the wrecked vehicle. He is believed to have been in the passenger seat of the black sedan when the shooting happened. He has yet to be located.