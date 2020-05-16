Bolivar Peninsula's Jeep Weekend rolls on despite COVID-19 pandemic, rain

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- This year, many are still planning to go to Bolivar Peninsula's Jeep Weekend despite the rain and the COVID-19 pandemic.The beach got pretty crowded Friday night.A lot of people at Jeep Weekend said they'll be out there Saturday rain or shine.Last year's "Go topless Jeep Weekend" proved to be one of the biggest events in the area in recent years, but it came with a cost. Multiple injuries and arrests were reported in 2019.