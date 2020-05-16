Community & Events

Bolivar Peninsula's Jeep Weekend rolls on despite COVID-19 pandemic, rain

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- This year, many are still planning to go to Bolivar Peninsula's Jeep Weekend despite the rain and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beach got pretty crowded Friday night.

A lot of people at Jeep Weekend said they'll be out there Saturday rain or shine.

Last year's "Go topless Jeep Weekend" proved to be one of the biggest events in the area in recent years, but it came with a cost. Multiple injuries and arrests were reported in 2019.

SEE RELATED STORIES:

At least 6 hurt and nearly 70 arrests in 'Go Topless Jeep weekend' in Galveston County

Here's what you can expect at Jeep Weekend in Galveston Co.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsbolivargalveston countybeachescoronavirusrain
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe threat diminished, warmer weekend temps ahead
Thousands without power across the Houston area
Kemah bar floods 30 minutes after heavy rain
Mom warns about rare illness linked to COVID-19
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Museum of Natural Science 1st museum to reopen in Houston
Show More
No signs of COVID-19 spike since Texas reopened two weeks ago
Senator calls for more COVID-19 testing for frontline workers
ICU nurse's dream wedding dress stolen during home invasion
Documentary on Santa Fe HS shooting to be released soon
HISD considers year-round school calendar
More TOP STORIES News