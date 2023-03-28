Houston police are looking for a man who pointed a gun at an employee when being confronted about stealing a pair of gloves at a store on West Fuqua.

Grocery store employee threatened with gun when confronting glove thief in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a man who was caught on camera pulling a gun on a store employee over a pair of gloves in southwest Houston two weeks ago.

The Houston Police Department released surveillance video showing the incident that happened on Tuesday, March 14, in the 3200 block of West Fuqua Street.

Investigators said at about 9:30 a.m., the suspect walked into the grocery store and put a pair of gloves in his pocket.

An employee reportedly saw the man take the gloves and asked if he was planning on paying for them.

Police said that's when the man decided to take out a handgun and threatened to harm the employee.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, who police describe as a Black man in his 50s, waving the gun and walking out of the store, taking nothing else but the pair of cloth gloves.

The suspect wore a black shirt, black pants, a black hat, red shoes, and a white undershirt during the aggravated robbery.

There were no reported injuries.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.