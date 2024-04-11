Teen's 911 call played during trial, illustrates that 8-year-old had 'been dead for a while'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The three surviving brothers of the 8-year-old boy, whose decomposing body was found in October 2021, told their story in court Thursday of what life was like living with their mother's alleged abusive boyfriend.

Brian Coulter, 34, on trial for capital murder, is accused of beating Kendrick Lee to death.

The little boy's skeletal remains were discovered by authorities nearly a year after he was believed to have been killed.

One by one, the siblings, now ages 17, 12, and 9, took the stand on day three of trial, testifying for hours about how Coulter kicked, hit, and punched Kendrick for months leading up to his death. The two younger brothers said Coulter abused them as well.

The 9-year-old, who was 7 at the time of Kendrick's death, told Judge Kelli Johnson he was in the room when Coulter killed Kendrick.

"I saw (Coulter) beat (Kendrick) up," the now-9-year-old said. "(Coulter) used his fists."

He explained that Coulter used the children's toys to beat Kendrick, specifically a Spider-Man figurine and model jet. The 9-year-old said Kendrick "stopped moving," and then Coulter "put the blue blanket on top (of him)."

The 12- and 9-year-old brothers described how they were often locked in a bedroom at the family's Alief-area apartment. Prosecutors showed photos of the bedroom door with an exterior deadbolt lock replacing the knob. The children told Judge Johnson when they weren't allowed to come out, they were forced to go to the bathroom in the bedroom.

No jury is present for this trial. Coulter opted for a bench trial, meaning Judge Johnson of the 178th Criminal District Court will rule on the case.

Coulter pleaded not guilty to Kendrick's murder. Deputies discovered his body was just a skeleton when the Harris County Sheriff's Office found it on Oct. 24, 2021.

Deputies discovered Kendrick's skeleton under that blue blanket only after the eldest brother called 911. He was 15 years old at the time. The call was played in court.

"My brother is dead, and he's been dead for a while," the teen can be heard saying. He explains to the dispatcher that his mom and her boyfriend have moved out. "It's just me and my two other brothers here."

The teen, now 17, was the only one of the three brothers to testify in the same room as Coulter but did not look at the man he once thought of as a "father figure."

The two younger brothers testified via video from another room after a Texas Children's doctor, psychologist, counselor, and their adoptive mother testified that being in the same room as Coulter could resurrect the trauma they've suffered, creating a significant setback.

ABC13 is not identifying any of the boys, per strict orders from the court, who were all minors when the alleged abuse occurred.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 9-year-old has been dead inside SW Houston apartment for a year, 3 other kids were abandoned: HCSO

The eldest child, who is 15, told deputies that no adult has lived in the apartment for several months, and that his room was next door to where he kept his little brother's decaying corpse. HCSO spoke with the children's mother Sunday night.

Gloria Williams, the children's mother, is also charged in connection with her son's death. She's expected to stand trial in the coming months for injury to a child and tampering with a corpse. Though, Williams is not charged with murder.

READ MORE: Texts revealed in capital murder trial show boy's mom finding son 'looking dead,' prosecutors say

The trial continued Wednesday for Brian Coulter, the man accused of beating 8-year-old Kendrick Lee and leaving his body in an apartment.

Much of Wednesday's time in court was spent looking at text messages the state said were shared between Coulter and Williams.

Williams is accused of telling Coulter that Kendrick had feces on him and wasn't moving. She went on to say her son "looked dead," asking Coulter to clean him up.

Other texts show Coulter allegedly told Williams that "it was in God's hands" and "not to worry."

These messages were sent a year before Kendrick Lee was found dead by authorities.

The trial began Tuesday with testimony from multiple state witnesses, including an investigator.

SEE ALSO: Capital murder trial starts for man accused in death of boy whose body was found in apartment

The trial started Tuesday for Brian Coulter, the man accused of beating 8-year-old Kendrick Lee, then leaving his body to decompose in an apartment.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office described the scene they found inside the apartment as horrific, with one testifying it was one of the worst scenes he's ever worked. Prosecutors played body camera footage Tuesday, showing two shocked deputies as they pulled back a blue blanket, exposing Kendrick's skeleton on a bedroom floor.

More crime scene photos taken that day showed the then-10-year-old brother with a swollen jaw. Investigators said the boy was beaten so severely he needed surgery.

The boys lived in the apartment without electricity and beds to sleep on, with roaches everywhere and, as one investigator recalled, a distinct smell.

On Nov. 23, 2020, Coulter was arrested in Luling, Texas, for unlawful possession of a weapon. Investigators believe he had killed Kendrick days before that arrest.

Months later, in March 2021, court records show Coulter and Williams moved out of the apartments on Green Crest Drive and abandoned the children.

According to the boys, Williams and Coulter would go back every few weeks to drop off some food, and Coulter would beat the younger two during those trips.

By around September or October of that year, the electricity was cut off to the apartment.

On Oct. 26, 2021, two days after deputies found Kendrick Lee's remains, Coulter and Williams were arrested outside the Robinson-Westchase Library on Wilcrest, where they were captured on surveillance video.

Sources said they were at the library searching for news articles about the case. By this time, Williams' sons were in CPS custody.

The medical examiner ruled Kendrick died from "homicidal violence."

The state rested its case on Thursday. Defense attorneys said Coulter will not testify in his own trial. However, his attorneys haven't said whether they'll put on a defense. The trial resumes Monday afternoon.

