woman killed

Gun owner's girlfriend shot in chest as weapon was being moved, HPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Man claims gun accidentally went off and killed girlfriend, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 23-year-old woman has died after being shot by her 22-year-old boyfriend, and that gunman is telling investigators it was all an accident.

This happened at about midnight Tuesday at a home in the 6500 block of Goforth Street on Houston's south side.

According to an update from authorities, the man removed the pistol from his waistband and the gun went off, hitting his girlfriend in the chest.

Detectives at the scene overnight said the man had been unloading the gun when it discharged.

The man called out for help and the victim's roommates called 911.

Paramedics said the woman was dead by the time they arrived at the scene.

Police said there were eyewitnesses to the shooting, and their stories are lining up with the shooter's account of what happened.

"They had two roommates who were also in the apartment, and their stories are matching up that this is an accidental discharge," Houston police Sgt. Michael Arrington said.

The boyfriend and the roommates were questioned by officers and later released.

No charges were immediately filed.

The case has been referred to a grand jury.

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shothouston police departmentdeadly shootingfatal shootingwoman killedaccidental shooting
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Criminal charges 'on the table' in deadly shooting on 'Rust' set: DA
20-year-old DWI suspect charged after fatal crash with woman on I-45
Woman killed when stolen big rig crashes into house in NW Harris Co.
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News