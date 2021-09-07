Gun owner's girlfriend shot in chest as weapon was being moved, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 23-year-old woman has died after being shot by her 22-year-old boyfriend, and that gunman is telling investigators it was all an accident.This happened at about midnight Tuesday at a home in the 6500 block of Goforth Street on Houston's south side.According to an update from authorities, the man removed the pistol from his waistband and the gun went off, hitting his girlfriend in the chest.Detectives at the scene overnight said the man had been unloading the gun when it discharged.The man called out for help and the victim's roommates called 911.Paramedics said the woman was dead by the time they arrived at the scene.Police said there were eyewitnesses to the shooting, and their stories are lining up with the shooter's account of what happened."They had two roommates who were also in the apartment, and their stories are matching up that this is an accidental discharge," Houston police Sgt. Michael Arrington said.The boyfriend and the roommates were questioned by officers and later released.No charges were immediately filed.The case has been referred to a grand jury.