Woman shoots and kills 23-year-old boyfriend during fight in N. Harris Co., investigators say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman who deputies say shot and killed her boyfriend during an early morning argument in north Harris County has been charged with murder.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Jailene Marie Hernandez is behind bars for the felony count.The charge stems from a shooting call in the 1600 block of Lone Oak Road, which is in the area of Little York and the Hardy Toll Road, at about 4:45 a.m. Friday.When they arrived, deputies found a 23-year-old Alexis Tavera dead with a gunshot wound.According to officials at the scene, the incident started as a verbal fight between Tavera and Hernandez, who were in a dating relationship.During the fight, witnesses told deputies Hernandez pulled out a gun and shot Tavera once."The male and his girlfriend, who both live at the residence, got into a verbal argument, which escalated, maybe to a physical altercation," Sgt. Greg Pinkins said. "At some point, a weapon was produced. The female shot the male."Officials said Hernandez was cooperating with investigators, and the gun used in the shooting was recovered at the scene."She's kind of emotional, but we do plan to talk to her," Pinkins said. "She's being very cooperative at this time."Investigators said there were three other people inside the home at the time of the shooting: one male friend of the boyfriend and two female friends of the girlfriend.