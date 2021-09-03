domestic violence

Woman shoots and kills 23-year-old boyfriend during fight in N. Harris Co., investigators say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman shot and killed boyfriend during fight, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman who deputies say shot and killed her boyfriend during an early morning argument in north Harris County has been charged with murder.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Jailene Marie Hernandez is behind bars for the felony count.

The charge stems from a shooting call in the 1600 block of Lone Oak Road, which is in the area of Little York and the Hardy Toll Road, at about 4:45 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, deputies found a 23-year-old Alexis Tavera dead with a gunshot wound.

According to officials at the scene, the incident started as a verbal fight between Tavera and Hernandez, who were in a dating relationship.

During the fight, witnesses told deputies Hernandez pulled out a gun and shot Tavera once.

"The male and his girlfriend, who both live at the residence, got into a verbal argument, which escalated, maybe to a physical altercation," Sgt. Greg Pinkins said. "At some point, a weapon was produced. The female shot the male."

Officials said Hernandez was cooperating with investigators, and the gun used in the shooting was recovered at the scene.

"She's kind of emotional, but we do plan to talk to her," Pinkins said. "She's being very cooperative at this time."

Investigators said there were three other people inside the home at the time of the shooting: one male friend of the boyfriend and two female friends of the girlfriend.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyshootingneighborhoodman shotman killeddomestic violenceharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Man removes ankle monitor after girlfriend says he brutally beat her
Man admits to throwing wife's body out of plane after killing her
Harris Co. tow truck drivers step up to help domestic violence victims
Man on the run after shooting ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, sgt. says
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News