Why is George Floyd being buried in Houston?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Funeral preparations are underway for Houston native George Floyd as family, friends and supporters await the arrival of his body.
The 46-year-old, who friends knew as a "gentle giant," died while under police custody in Minneapolis after an officer pressed his knee on his neck as Floyd was handcuffed.
The decision to have Floyd's funeral in Houston was announced by Mayor Sylvester Turner over the weekend, who stated Floyd should be buried in the city he grew up in.
"This is our house. This is the same city that George Floyd grew up," Turner said. "And his body will be returning to this city. To his city."
Floyd, grew up in Houston's Third Ward and graduated from Yates High School. He was a star tight end football player and played in the 1992 state championship game in the Houston Astrodome.
Floyd moved to Minneapolis from Houston about four or five years ago looking for better job opportunities and that he was doing well. His boss says his daughter still lives here in Houston, and so do a lot of his friends.
On Monday, Houston ISD released the following statement:
The Houston Independent School District community is deeply saddened by the tragic and unconscionable loss of former HISD student George Floyd, who attended Jack Yates High School. We send our deepest condolences to Mr. Floyd's family and friends. As the Interim Superintendent of Houston ISD, I am committed to advancing - and achieving - educational equity in our communities of color. I firmly believe that a shift in the dialogue on race in our country begins in our classrooms, and this work will remain a top priority in Houston ISD. I am hopeful that the conversations taking place today will result in meaningful changes for our future generations.
While funeral plans are still pending, we do know Floyd will receive a police escort.
"Give us that honor," Houston police chief Art Acevedo said during a rally on Sunday.
The department will use a high level of security to transport Floyd's body, comparable to when an officer dies in line of duty, the chief said.
Floyd's body is expected to arrive in his hometown sometime this week. Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center in Rosharon posted a flyer on Facebook with a picture of Floyd and stated they would be releasing more details on Wednesday.
