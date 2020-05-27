Houston native killed during arrest in Minneapolis was 'gentle giant,' friends say

Here’s George Floyd scoring a touchdown in ‘92. What a play. Yates HS game hero.



Probably seems like a lifetime ago to Floyd's family and friends.



Now, they're planning his funeral while protestors march in his name. #georgefloyd #abc13

George Floyd, the 46-year-old Houston native who died in Minneapolis police custody, is being remembered as a 'gentle giant' by friends and former classmates.Floyd was seen on video pleading that he could not breathe as a police officer knelt on his neck during his arrest. The officer kept his knee there for several minutes before Floyd stopped moving.The man was known to friends as just Floyd. He grew up in Houston's Third Ward and graduated from Yates High School, where he was a tight end on the football team.ABC13 archive video shows Floyd scoring a touchdown in October 1992.Floyd moved to Minneapolis from Houston about four or five years ago looking for better job opportunities and that he was doing well. His boss says his daughter still lives here in Houston, and so do a lot of his friends."If anybody knows him, they know he's not a confrontational person. And I'm not just saying this because that happened to him. Anybody who knows him will tell you he's not confrontational," said Floyd's friend Milton Carney."You know, if he was here, he would say that he's a man of God. He would stand on that firmly," said Courteney Ross, Floyd's fiancée.About 100 people gathered Tuesday night at Emancipation Park to show their support and their outrage about what happened Monday.The video is tough to watch. On Tuesday, Floyd was identified as the man on the ground. He's seen and heard on video pleading that he can't breathe as a white officer knelt on his neck. That goes on for several minutes, then Floyd appears to stop moving. The officer leaves his knee on Floyd's neck for several more minutes.Four Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd's death have been fired. Protesters want to see them charged with murder.Police initially responded to a 911 call about someone trying to pay with a counterfeit bill at a food store.More rallies in Houston are being planned.